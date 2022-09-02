Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$71.31. 1,770,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,003. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.19. The firm has a market cap of C$85.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$70.67 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

