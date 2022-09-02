Bank of America Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $38.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.