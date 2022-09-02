Bank of America Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $38.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.
Affirm Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
