Bank of America Begins Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $845.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.25.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

