Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 2,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 18.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

