Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNCDY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banca Mediolanum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.60 ($8.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.