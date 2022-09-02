Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 5,877 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 19,582 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

