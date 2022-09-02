Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 98,984 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,984 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.20% of Genpact worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Genpact Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.05. 937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,260. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,200. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

