Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 32,157 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DGX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,891. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.28 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.