Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 10,098 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 26,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

