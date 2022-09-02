Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,040. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

