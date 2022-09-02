Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

