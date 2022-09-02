Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,685 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after buying an additional 377,120 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 251,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 191,922 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 453,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

