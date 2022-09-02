Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Balchem worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Balchem by 58.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.35. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

