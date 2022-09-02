Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,741 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

