Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 33.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $2,867,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $68.54. 731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

