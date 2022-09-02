Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,946. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

