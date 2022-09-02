Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

