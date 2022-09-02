Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,694. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.