B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 7.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 328,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,023,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

