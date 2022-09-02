AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.59) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

AXA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CS traded down €0.13 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €23.39 ($23.87). The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($28.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.99.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

