Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Avnet has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.