Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Australian Finance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Australian Finance Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,957.04.
Australian Finance Group Company Profile
Read More
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.