Aurix (AUR) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Aurix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurix has a market capitalization of $24.04 million and $57,313.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurix has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,946.31 or 0.99895635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00062894 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024211 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Aurix Profile

Aurix is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Buying and Selling Aurix

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

