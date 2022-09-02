Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 10,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,280. The company has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.89. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.