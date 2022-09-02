Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Aspen Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Aspen Group Price Performance

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

