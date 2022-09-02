Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.3%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 437 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.32). 49,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 101,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446 ($5.39).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439. The company has a market cap of £528.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

