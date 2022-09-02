Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 320,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,235,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £28.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.90.

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

