Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

