Argon Price Tops $0.0018 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Argon has a market capitalization of $155,670.79 and approximately $62,701.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 90,230,219 coins and its circulating supply is 86,350,219 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

