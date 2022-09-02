Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 4.0 %

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $657,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.