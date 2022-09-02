Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 4.0 %
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
