Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 900 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

