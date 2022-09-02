Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 146,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 427.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

