Archer Investment Corp Makes New $37,000 Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.58. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.