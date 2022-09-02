Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.69% of Archaea Energy worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:LFG opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.90. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

