Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 150,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

