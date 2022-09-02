Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,308. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

