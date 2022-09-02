APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 108,100 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 2.63% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $63,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 17,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,061. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

