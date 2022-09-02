APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 101,806 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,806 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 0.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $104,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.86. 5,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

