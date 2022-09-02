APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,994 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Agree Realty worth $44,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after buying an additional 253,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,144,000 after buying an additional 237,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after buying an additional 276,279 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,314,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.48. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,106. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

