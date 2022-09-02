APG Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,608 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 0.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.85% of Healthpeak Properties worth $157,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,601. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

