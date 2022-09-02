APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436,551 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.23% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $297,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,927,000 after acquiring an additional 294,474 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.69. 123,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.