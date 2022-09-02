APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229,516 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $253,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $94,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 126,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.