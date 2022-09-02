APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 90,401 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,401 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $179,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 99,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.