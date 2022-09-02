APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 300,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Kroger worth $265,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $131,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1,179.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 599,827 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 79,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,773. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

