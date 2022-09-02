APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 101,097 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,097 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $239,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,253,000 after acquiring an additional 268,051 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,943 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

NYSE:FNV traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,716. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $117.39 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.31. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

