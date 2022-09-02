APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Public Storage worth $212,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.56. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.82 and a 200 day moving average of $345.84. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

