APENFT Market Capitalization Reaches $160.99 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. APENFT has a market cap of $160.99 million and $28.96 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

