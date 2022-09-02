APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $14.20 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will earn $14.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ APA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. APA has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

