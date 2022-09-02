Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CITEU remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,962. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.