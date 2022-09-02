Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 414,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGIIW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,378. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

